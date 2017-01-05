denmark
- SportsStormzy Says He's Backing England "All The Way" At The Women's World CupStormzy is 100% on board for the Women's World Cup.By Ben Mock
- MusicGloRilla Ejects Fans After Objects Thrown On StageIt's the second time this week thrown objects have stopped a concert.By Ben Mock
- Pop CulturePost Malone & Dua Lipa Play Beer Pong Against Turnstile In Denmark: WatchScandinavia's largest music festival went down this past weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsChristian Eriksen Was "Gone" Before Resuscitation: Denmark Team Doctor SaysChristian Eriksen was "gone" before cardiac resuscitation, according to a team doctor.By Cole Blake
- SportsSoccer Star Christian Eriksen Collapses During Euro Cup MatchEriksen was conscious and alert while being carried off of the pitch.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyDanish Politician Runs Campaign Ad On PornHub To "Be Where The Voters Are"Joachim Olsen is dedicated to the cause.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Music Banned By Danish Radio Network Amid Sexual Assault ScandalThe #MuteRKelly movement hits a Danish radio network.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Released From Jailhouse In DenmarkPump is a free man.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Is Popping In Denmark, Will Headline "Roskilde 2019"The Roskilde Festival made procuring Travis Scott's services, their first order of business.By Devin Ch
- MusicDesiigner Throws Punch At Troll Who Reportedly Calls Him A Rip-Off Of FutureNearly three years since the release of "Panda," and Desiigner is still being haunted by Future comparisons.By Aron A.
- MusicJ Dilla’s "The Shining" Receives Gold Vinyl Limited EditionJ Dilla's 'the Shining" gets the gold treatment.By Milca P.
- MusicDel The Funky Homosapien Has Been Officially Released From The HosptialDel The Funky Homosapien gives fans an update on his condition.By Mitch Findlay
- SportsMexico Coach Defends World Cup Squad's Right To Party With Sex Workers"It was important that they had some time for themselves."By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Opens Concert Wearing Kanye West MaskWas Drake clowning Kanye West by wearing a Yeezy mask at his concert? By hnhh
- SocietyDenmark Becomes First Country To No Longer Consider Transgender People Mentally-IllStudies have found the stigmatization to have disastrous effects upon the transgender community. By Angus Walker