Dennis Rodman has got a new face tattoo. While that would be fairly normal in and of itself, the tattoo is attracting attention as it appears to be a very prominent tattoo of his girlfriend’s face. Rodman showed it off on social media with the caption “Start your own legacy when you’re God favored.” Meanwhile, his girlfriend can also be seen in the video, inspecting the tattoo approvingly. Of course, this is essentially just a normal day for Rodman, who as we’ve mentioned is nothing if not un-traditional.

It’s just the latest wild thing the former NBA star has done. After the collapse of the Bulls’ 90s dynasty, Rodman bounced around the NBA, as well as international leagues. His career finally came to an end in 2006 after a brief stint with the Brighton Bears in Brighton, England. Since then, he’s been known for a variety of things. He became an unofficial emissary to North Korea during the Trump administration. His frequent trips to the famously isolationist country, as well as his friendship with Kim Jong-Un, even led to speculation that Rodman was a CIA asset. Beyond that, Rodman’s daughter Trinity is a star in her own right. She currently plays professional soccer in the NWSL and for the US Women’s National Team. However, his girlfriend has now spoken out about the tattoo.

Yella Yella Calls Rodman “Crazy”

Speaking with TMZ, Yella Yella, explained her reaction to the tattoo. “I actually told him not to do it. I’m like, ‘What’re you doing!'” Even while he was getting the procedure done, Yella Yella claims that she was calling him “crazy” and a “wild boy.” Furthermore, she claims that the large tattoo was initially meant to be even larger. Yella is best known as a rapper, having dropped tracks like “Eyes Roll Back”, “Ass Eater”, and “Freak of Nature” featuring Sauce Walka.

However, Rodman stood firm and defended the tattoo. “This is my last dance with a woman,” Rodman explained. “She’s very lovely,” he added. “And I thank her for loving me the way I am — and that’s why I did it for her.” Rodman also makes headlines for his un-traditional behavior but when you look past that, it’s very clear that he’s just a guy who wants to live the life he envisions for himself. All power to him and we hope that he and Yella Yella have a happy future ahead of them.

