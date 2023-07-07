Dennis Rodman is a fascinating individual. He defined the 1990s as the bad boy of the legendary Chicago Bulls team that dominated the NBA. However, more than just being the team rebel, he had a transgressive style that challenged gender norms. Furthermore, he was very much unequivocally himself. Love, him, hate him, demonize him, Rodman didn’t care because you were still talking about him.

After the collapse of the Bulls, Rodman bounced around the NBA, as well as international leagues. His career finally came to an end in 2006 after a brief stint with the Brighton Bears in Brighton, England. Since then, he’s been known for a variety of things. He became an unofficial emissary to North Korea during the Trump administration. His frequent trips to the famously isolationist country, as well as his friendship with Kim Jong-Un, even led to speculation that Rodman was a CIA asset. Beyond that, Rodman’s daughter Trinity is a star in her own right. She currently plays professional soccer in the NWSL and for the US Women’s National Team. However, Dennis is once again back in the news for doing something “weird”.

Rodman Unveils His New Tattoo

Dennis Rodman has got a new face tattoo. While that would be fairly normal in and of itself, the tattoo is attracting attention as it appears to be a very prominent tattoo of his girlfriend’s face. Rodman showed it off on social media with the caption “Start your own legacy when you’re God favored.” Meanwhile, his girlfriend can also be seen in the video, inspecting the tattoo approvingly. Of course, this is essentially just a normal day for Rodman, who as we’ve mentioned is nothing if not un-traditional.

However, there was one notable reply in the comments of the No Jumper post that reshared the video. Rapper Sexyy Red, most recently seen scoring a W over Tasha K, dropped her thoughts. “Dats me on his face yal 💋,” the St. Louis rapper wrote. What’s more, the tattoo does kind of look like Red, best known for her track “Pound Town”. While likely a coincidence, especially given that his girlfriend is right there in the video, it’s a little bit of extra fun in an already amusing story. What do you think about Rodman’s tattoo? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest celebrity news here at HotNewHipHop.

