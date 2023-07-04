It’s hard for anybody to tell what will be a hit song ahead of time, especially which songs will be someone’s breakout hit. For Sexyy Red, her breakout hit “Pound Town” didn’t go over well at first. She told HipHopDX, “I was in the studio, and I showed it to my team, and they were like, ‘this ain’t it.’” That probably won’t come as a surprise to many fans. Dozens of rappers and artists across different genres have had similar label difficulties. Thankfully, Sexyy Red fought for the song that would eventually become her breakout. “I said this is the one! This the one! I’m telling you!”

The Tay Keith-produced single has taken off with fans and Sexyy Red knew it would. “I knew. I said, ‘we doin’ this, because we like the song.’ And it’s my stuff. My fans love me for being me. Imma drop it.” The instant success the song achieved with fans generated enough buzz to get Nicki Minaj’s attention. The resulting remix “Pound Town 2” became Sexxy Red’s biggest hit to date.

Sexxy Red Believed In “Pound Town”

Sexyy Red has had a busy 2023 so far. Last month, she released her major label debut album, Hood Hottest Princess. Just a few days ago she released the hilarious new video for the album track “Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault).” She’s also followed the album up with two new singles since then. Later in June, she teamed up with “Area Codes” rapper Kalii and XXL Freshman Finesse2Tymes on the song “Sheisty.” And just over the weekend, she released her new single “Skee Yee.”

Despite having a breakout year things haven’t been exactly smooth for Sexyy Red. A few weeks ago she walked off stage during a show at Summer Smash. After people in the crowd threw things at her on stage she cut her performance short. When she responded to the controversy with an Instagram post, however, she showed just how little it affected her. What do you think of Sexxy Red’s label not believing in “Pound Town?” Let us know in the comment section below.

