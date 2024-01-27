Nicki Minaj Reacts To Ben Shapiro's Diss Track: "Is This Real Life?"

It goes without saying that conservative commentator Ben Shapiro isn't what one would call a hip-hop head. He frequently takes aim at artists like Sexyy Red, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and more for their raunchy verses, accusing them of perpetuating negative stereotypes about women. Of course, Nicki Minaj hasn't gotten away unscathed either, as he recently laid into her on a track of his own, "Facts."

He teamed up with Tom MacDonald for the bizarre single, insisting Nicki "take some notes" from him. "My comment section all woke Karens/ And I make racks off compound interest/ Y'all live with your parents/ Nicki, take some notes, I just did this for fun/ All my people download this/ Let's get a Billboard number one," he rhymes. Listeners can agree that his flow could use some serious work, but according to Nicki herself, it's "not bad."

Nicki Minaj Is Confused

She took to Twitter today to share her response to the song, appearing taken aback and bewildered by the whole thing. "I just listened to it @benshapiro not bad," she began. "Congrats on #1. But it def sounds like Roman’s Revenge when the beat first came in…idk." Upon further inspection, however, Nicki took issue with some of Shapiro's bars. She also expressed confusion over the song reaching No. 1 on iTunes.

"Ben Shapiro put out a diss record. He said his comment sections are filled with woke Karens. The song is #1 on US iTunes. What is rlly happening & whos is that other man rapping???? Is this real life??!! He said 'Nicki take some notes' nah AYO nah," she wrote alongside various laughing emojis. Fans are just as confused as she is. Nonetheless, Shapiro continues to boast about the track's success on Twitter, even recently changing his bio to "America’s #1 Rapper." What do you think of Ben Shapiro dropping "Facts" with Tom MacDonald and dissing Nicki Minaj? What about her response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

