blame
- MusicBoosie Badazz Gets Instagram Taken Down, He Blames Current Rival Yung BleuEven if Bleu had nothing to do with this, the Baton Rouge MC is clearly taking all negativity in his life within the context of their feud.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPnB Rock's Girlfriend Addresses People Blaming Her For His DeathShe said that she still forgave those who tried to bring her down in their grief, and thanked those who stuck by her side during this tragic ordeal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsPaulo Costa Blames Alcohol For Embarrassing Israel Adesanya LossPaulo Costa claims he drank too much before the fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPascal Siakam Takes The Blame For Raptors' Game 7 LossPascal Siakam says he takes the blame for the Raptors Game 7 loss to the Celtics.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTwo Charged Ex-Minneapolis Officers Blame Derek Chauvin For George Floyd's DeathTwo of the former Minneapolis officers recently charged in the death of George Floyd are putting the sole blame on Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges of second degree murder.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsLil Wayne Places Blame On Everybody For Death Of George FloydLil Wayne says that if we want to place the blame on anybody for the death of George Floyd, it should be on ourselves for not doing more.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsCardi B Blames Lack of Young Voters For Bernie Sanders Dropping OutCardi B went after young people for not voting for Bernie Sanders after the Democratic candidate withdrew from the 2020 Presidential Race.By Lynn S.
- SportsDez Bryant Goes In On Baker Mayfield For Ruining Browns SeasonDez wasn't a fan of Mayfield this season.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJoyner Lucas On Juice WRLD's Death: "I'm Blaming Y'all N***az For This"Joyner Lucas wants rap culture to stop glorifying drug use.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKobe Bryant Blamed for 2004 NBA Finals Loss By Anonymous TeammateSome people still can't get over that loss to the Pistons.By Alexander Cole
- NewsCheck Out Bryson Tiller's New Single "Patient"Bryson Tiller seems to be back for good.By Cole Blake
- NewsBryson Tiller Finally Returns With New Single "Blame"He's back! Bryson Tiller releases a new song called "Blame."By Alex Zidel
- SportsNick Nurse "Can't Blame" Kawhi Leonard For Spurning Raptors For LA ClippersNick Nurse can't EVEN hate on Kawhi Leonard for outdoing LeBron at his own game!By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWendy Williams' Husband Blames Her For Poisoning Relationship With SonKevin Hunter Jr. was recently arrested for punching his father in the face.By Alex Zidel
- NewsHaviah Mighty's "Blame" Prepares Us For Her Upcoming Album "13th Floor"Stream Haviah Mighty's latest drop, "Blame."By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Jon Empathizes With Wrestler Whose Dreadlocks Got The Chop"So, for this guy to be blatantly racist and now claim he can't get work, well, too bad"By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Absolves Jordyn Woods Of Sin: "This Was Tristan's Fault"Khloe Kardashian flips the blame squarely on her cheating ex Tristan Thompson.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJordyn Woods Changes Her Tristan Thompson Story On "Red Table Talk"Jordyn Woods reportedly issues an apology to Khloe Kardashian on the upcoming episode.By Alex Zidel