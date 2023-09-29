Boosie Badazz Pops Off On Man Offering Him A Massage

Recently, Boosie Badazz was hanging out on the beach during one of his Instagram Lives, when a man offered him a favor. He suggested that he massage the rapper's back, which left Boosie confused. "Huh?" he asked the apparent staff member. "Massage?" The Louisiana-born performer went on to tell the man that he was absolutely not interested in getting a massage from him due to his gender. "I ain't lettin' no n***a massage me," he told him. "I ain't lettin' no man massage me."

Clearly, Boosie wasn't into it. "I let women massage me," he continued. "I don't even like [letting] women massage me because I think they're getting off on it." The man kept encouraging him to take him up on his offer, but Boosie was sticking to his guns. "No, go get a bad b*tch and tell her come massage me," he advised him. "From the front." It's clear that the kind man offering meant no harm, and was just trying to provide Boosie with a relaxing experience. It seems like the rapper was worried about letting another man touch him in such an intimate way regardless, which makes sense considering his controversial stance on the LGBTQ+ community.

Boosie Does Not Want A Massage

During an interview with The Danza Project earlier this week, Boosie revealed that he once turned down a massive payday to perform at an LGBTQ event. “Companies don’t wanna mess with me for the things I speak about. It’s a lot of losses and it’s a lot of gains also. But I’m not being real for money,” he explained.

“If that’s the case, I can sell my soul for anything. I’ve been offered a quarter-million to go to perform at LGBT community things, big money. I told them I have nothing against it at all, but that’s not what I push and that’s not what I believe in.” What do you think of Boosie popping off on the man who offered him a massage on the beach? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Boosie Badazz.

