Boosie Badazz’ Wild House Tour Includes Gold Toilets, “Jail Shower,” And More

Boosie Badazz recently gave VladTV a look inside of his house, and as expected, it's pretty extravagant. The Louisiana-born performer started out by showing off one of his four bedrooms. The room features a bed that's the size of roughly four king-sized mattresses put together. It also boasts a massive flat screen TV, and a huge neon sign that reads "God Is Everything."

"If your b*tch come here she's done," he reminded viewers. Elsewhere in the room, Boosie has a large painting of himself when he was rocking his gold teeth. "I just love this painting," he explained. "It reminds me of the struggle." The room also features a fireplace that's level with the bathtub in the next room, allowing him to peak at female visitors while he's bathing. He shared that the bathtub in question was actually inspired by Scarface, pointing out another neon sign which reads "The World Is Mine."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Can’t Deal With The Heat At Atlanta Braves Game

Boosie Badazz Shows Off His House

Next up, Boosie flexed his gold-plated toilets, and some TVs built into the bathroom mirror. Apparently, he got the mirror idea from a hotel he was staying at, and knew he had to "have that sh*t." Just behind the Scarface bathtub, the rapper has a "jail shower," which he revealed was modeled after the Louisiana State Penitentiary. He also showed off a chair that he used to sit on to bathe himself after he got shot. "I keep it as a souvenir," he explained.

Boosie then unveiled a room that he only sleeps in when it's cold out, due to the extremely warm covers on the bed. He clarified that it's only for sleeping, though sometimes people think it's a "boom-boom room." His real "boom-boom room" is actually accessed through a secret door down the hall. Lastly, Boosie flexed his massive collection of designer clothes, hats, and sneakers. What do you think of Boosie's house? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Boosie Badazz.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reaches Out To Kamala Harris About Gun Violence

[Via]