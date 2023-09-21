Boosie Badazz Can’t Deal With The Heat At Atlanta Braves Game

Boosie Badazz may be a rap-star provocateur, but he's just as human as the rest of us. Moreover, he recently shared some comical clips on social media of him and presumably his daughter, or at least a kid presumably part of his family. With fans in hand, they were trying to beat the intense heat that was present at the Atlanta Braves game they went to. "Where the designers at?" the Baton Rouge MC cheekily expressed. "I need a Braves wifebeater. Man, why y'all ain't tell us it'd be this hot at the Braves game? God damn! Came out here... god damn. Oooh, I'm wearing a wifebeater next time."

Funnily enough, this story sort of ties into another big news piece surrounding Boosie: his beef with Yung Bleu. Apparently, Bleu couldn't take the heat as much, because he canceled the rest of his tour amid their online feud. Jokes aside, that situation escalated from purely a financial dispute to a personal vendetta, which was nasty to see develop. It seems like things have slowed down in the week since this development, though, which is good to see.

Boosie Tries His Best To Keep Himself Cool At Braves Game

As such, we know that the 40-year-old can handle warm weather, whether in beefs or under the sun. What Boosie won't stand for is people not offering up the heat upon his request. Recently, he started another beef saga, but a bizarre one that might not see much updates. When the Trill Entertainment affiliate went to Waffle House, they refused to cook his potato, which resulted in a wild rant. If there's anyone who knows how to make something out of nothing for online entertainment, it's him.

Meanwhile, it's at least nice to see the "Set It Off" MC going out and about to more casual or fun activities. Usually, his antics have an industry backdrop, are related to some club incident, or is just him getting himself roped into tough situations on social media. There's nothing like a baseball game to get your mind off of things... just make sure to dress for the weather. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and updates on Boosie Badazz.

