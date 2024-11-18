Charleston White Captures The Internet's Attention By Acting Like Himself In New Movie

The film had a private showing over the weekend.

As many of you know, Charleston White is usually popping up on people's social media feeds but not for the best reasons at times. Throughout his multi-media career, he's been hyper critical of rappers and other online personalities. Sometimes, he takes things too far and it almost always gets him in hot water. However, despite his flaws, there are a lot of folks out there who find him quite comedic. That two-faced personality is why many still keep tabs on him to an extent because of his explosive behavior. This time, we are sharing a highlight of his, as Charleston White has the internet yucking it up over a new movie role he scored.

Yes, if you weren't familiar, he's been in a couple of projects since 2023, according to his IMDb page. They are pretty obscure projects and the roles are minor. But it seems he's trying to pick up a new skill which is highly commendable. This film looks to have some more backing than others, as according to eventbrite, it had a premiere over the weekend.

Charleston White The Next Major Movie Star?

It took place on Saturday, November 16 at the Angelika Film Center & Café in Dallas, Texas. The title of the movie is Wrong Address and it was released by A Bigger Picture. It also stars Nykol Harris, Alex Stein, and Jayceon Marshall. There isn't much on the plot of it, but based on the short clip above, it looks to be some sort of crime/dramedy of sorts. Speaking of that clip, it's garnering people's attention on social media for how Charleston White portrays his character.