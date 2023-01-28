Lil Yachty expressed some heartfelt thoughts on his new album Let’s Start Here at a listening party on Thursday night (January 27). While some scratched their heads at Yachty’s diversion into psych-rock, they also praised his creative execution along with many others online. Moreover, the 25-year-old said that his talent, passion, and vision extend beyond what people expected.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: Lil Yachty performs onstage during Wicked Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“This album is so special and dear to me,” he remarked presumably before the album played. “I think I created it just because I really wanted to be taken serious as an artist, you know. Not just some SoundCloud rapper, not some mumble rapper. Not some guy that just made one hit. You know, I wanted to be really taken serious because music is, like, everything to me. You know, I respect all walks of music, not just rap and hip-hop, everything.

“So I think I wanted to make something to show the world just how great it was to me,” Yachty continued. “If we just gonna be honest, I mean, I had n***as that were copying the swag. I just felt like ‘Okay, cool, everyone can do this, that’s fine, but I’m gonna show y’all what y’all can’t do.’ You feel me? That’s what’s on this other side. I hope y’all are good, I hope everybody got the shrooms in your body. You feel me? Like I said, just no flashes, and… see you n***as on the other side.”

Lil Yachty on his new album ‘Let’s Start Here’ at his listening event tonight 🍄



“I wanted to be taken seriously as an artist… not just some SoundCloud rapper, not some mumble rapper…”pic.twitter.com/4xHg7ihOKS — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 27, 2023

While Let’s Start Here definitely displays Yachty’s talents and passions vividly, its atmosphere also points to that cheeky shrooms comment. In fact, it became a part of his social media rollout, along with his trippy visual style in music videos. In addition to a teaser skit, the Atlanta artist also released a music video for his album cut, “sAy sOMETHINg.”

Still, what do you think of Lil Yachty’s thoughts on Let’s Start Here at his listening event, and what about the new album itself? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for more insights from the best creatives in the hip-hop game.