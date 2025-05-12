Lil Yachty has captured plenty unforgettable moments on Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia World Tour. However, the best moment for the Atlanta rap star might have occurried at the tour's latest stop. A fan would call Lil Boat "Miles" during a song break that would cause him to pause in confusion.

In a clip circulating social media, the fan admitted to calling him by his government name because he appeared to nonchalant on stage. "Yachty was acting too nonchalant so I called him by his government name," the caption reads.

Lil Yachty would proceed to laugh at the mention and send love heart hand gestures to the fan before performing the next song. While his real name is not a secret, fans almost never use it as they refer to him as either Yachty or Lil Boat.

Lil Yachty Real Name

Before rap, Lil Yachty was Miles McCollum, an Atlanta High School student with aspirations to be a rap star. He would get signed to Quality Control in 2016 behind the success of his hit song "One Night." Lil Boat would seize the opportunity and become one of the biggest stars in hip-hop with multi-platinum songs, including "Minnesota," "I Spy," and "Walk to Poland."

Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia tour supports the rapper's eighth album of the same title. It began in October 2024 and expected to conclude in September 2025. While Lil Yachty and Paris, Texas are the supporting acts, the tour has included guest appearances by Glorilla, Sexyy Red, and SZA. Yachty went viral at the end of 2024 for showering Tyler with appreciation for his artistry during his opening performance.

Between touring, Yachty has been engulfed in an ongoing beef with his Concrete Boys artist Karahbooo. The two have exchanged words on social media continuously with Karahbooo claiming Lil Boat won't let her release new music. Yachty debunked the claims and assured his fans that his artist can drop whenever she wants.