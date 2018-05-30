psychedelic
- Pop CulturePrince Harry Admits Psychedelics Are A "Fundamental" Part Of His LifePrince Harry says that he uses psychedelics.By Cole Blake
- SongsRarelyalways Says It's "URGENT" On New SongThe London-based artist will drop his debut album, "Work," on March 10, and is prepping fans with a woozy new track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty's First Week Sales Projections For "Let's Start Here"Yachty's psych-rock outing is expected to push up to 24k copies in its first weekend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa Is Starting A Shrooms & Psychedelics Wellness BrandThe Pittsburgh rap star is partnering with a Canadian company for the trippy new project.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BoxingMike Tyson Says Smoking Toad Venom Changed His LifeIron Mike is no longer afraid of death.By Thomas Galindo
- LifeCheck Out Versace's Crazy New Psychedelic-Coloured Baroque Beach ShortsVersace gets funky with baroque.By hnhh
- Music VideosJack Harlow & K. Camp Got Their Girls Buzzin' In "PICKYOURPHONEUP" VideoCareer & phones are blowing up for Jack.By Zaynab
- NewsCypress Hill Lose Their Mind In "Crazy"Elephants float by the West Coast pioneers in the video for their new song.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsWarm Brew Find The Sweet Spot On "Psychedelic"G-Funk for 2018.By Brynjar Chapman
- Music VideosPusha T Stars in Alt-J "In Cold Blood" Music VideoThe rapper is the only real human in the video.By Zaynab
- MusicA$AP Rocky Details How He & Skepta Tripped On LSD While Making "Praise The Lord"A$AP Rocky was tested by a psychedelics professor while creating "Testing."By Alex Zidel