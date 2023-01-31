Drake has nothing but praise for Lil Yachty’s experimental album.

On Friday, Lil Yachty unveiled his latest body of work, Let’s Start Here. Though it warranted different reactions, it’s arguably one of Yachty’s best projects to date.

Drizzy, who attended Yachty’s album release party in New Jersey, shared his review of the album. The Her Loss rapper took to Instagram where he labeled the album a “masterpiece” at 11/10.

Whether or not you agree with Drake, Yachty’s undoubtedly showcased his range with Let’s Start Here. In fact, Drake isn’t the only reputable artist who publicly expressed their approval for Yachty’s new album. Questlove shared a lengthy review on Instagram on Monday where he praised Let’s Start Here.

“How should I put it? I really really really really love this @lilyachty record and I love when artists pull off a good departure record,” he wrote. “This aptly titled #LetsStartHere lp might be the most surprising transition of any music career I’ve witnessed in a min, especially under the umbrella of hip hop.”

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 22: Drake and Lil Yachty attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

During his listening party, Yachty detailed the factors that contributed to his decision to think outside of hip-hop on his next studio album.

“​​I think I created this just because I really ​​wanted to be taken serious as an artist. Not just some Soundcloud rapper, not just some mumble rapper, not some guy that made one hit. You know, I wanted to be taken serious because music is like everything to me. I respect all walks of music. Not just rap and hip-hop but everything,” Lil Yachty said. “If we gon’ be honest, there’s just a lot of n***as started copying the swag. And I felt like, cool, well, if everyone can do this then that’s fine but I’m going to show you what y’all can’t do.”