Air Jordan 5 To Feature New "Reverse Metallic" Look This Holiday

Jordan Brand is getting creative.

The Air Jordan 5 "Reverse Metallic" is set to drop this December, offering a fresh twist on a classic design. This colorway flips the iconic "Black Metallic" look by using a predominantly white leather upper. The clean, crisp base is contrasted by black detailing on the midsole and inner lining. Signature metallic silver accents appear on the tongue and midsole teeth, adding a polished touch. A translucent outsole enhances the shoe's modern aesthetic, while speckled detailing on the midsole provides a nod to the original. The padded ankle collar ensures comfort, making it a great choice for both on and off the court.

The classic Jumpman logo graces the tongue and heel, maintaining its heritage appeal. The "Reverse Metallic" balances simplicity and boldness, appealing to longtime Jordan fans and new collectors alike. Its versatile color palette makes it easy to style, while the premium materials showcase Jordan Brand's commitment to quality. Releasing just in time for the holiday season, the Air Jordan 5 "Reverse Metallic" is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Whether you're revisiting a nostalgic design or discovering the silhouette for the first time, this drop delivers on all fronts. Make sure to grab a pair before they sell out.

"Reverse Metallic" Air Jordan 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a black rubber sole paired with a black midsole that displays metallic silver fighter jet-inspired details. Further, the uppers are made from white nubuck, along with matching overlays. Additionally, white netting decorates the sides, complemented by white laces. Black accents appear on the Jordan branding on the silver tongues, while black branding is also featured on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Reverse Metallic” is releasing on December 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below.

Image via Nike