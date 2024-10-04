PUMA MB.04 “Love” Gets Official Images

LaMelo is adding another vibrant pair to his lineup.

The PUMA MB.04 is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Love" colorway, showcasing a striking combination of vibrant hot pink and bright yellow. This edition takes on an incredibly bold look, making it a standout choice for those who love to express themselves through their footwear. However, this eye-catching color scheme might not appeal to everyone. As LaMelo Ball's signature sneaker, the MB.04 reflects his energetic style and unique personality. The shoe features a sleek design that blends performance and fashion, making it suitable for both on-court play and casual wear.

Constructed with premium materials, the MB.04 ensures comfort and durability for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The dynamic hot pink and yellow hues add a playful touch, aligning perfectly with LaMelo's vibrant persona. Whether you’re hitting the court or making a fashion statement, this sneaker is designed to turn heads. While some may not be fans of such a bold colorway, the "Love" edition captures the essence of individuality and creativity. As the release date approaches, anticipation is building for the PUMA MB.04, making it a must-have for collectors and fans of LaMelo Ball.

"Love" PUMA MB.04

Image via Puma

This pair features a yellow and pink vibrant colorway. The pair features a rubber sole paired with a foam midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a volt material base, with a vibrant red TPU cage. Overall, this pair features a flashy colorway that matches perfectly with LaMelo Ball's basketball style.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the PUMA MB.04 “Love” is going to drop on October 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Puma