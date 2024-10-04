Nike Air Max SNDR “Black/Metallic Gold” Release Date Unveiled

This colorway with this model is a match made in heaven.

The Nike Air Max SNDR is making a comeback with its upcoming "Black/Metallic Gold" colorway, set to release soon. This edition showcases a sleek black base, providing a striking backdrop for the metallic gold overlays that add a touch of luxury. The combination of black and gold creates a bold and sophisticated look, perfect for sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate both style and performance. Crafted with comfort in mind, the Air Max SNDR features the signature Air cushioning that Nike is known for. This technology ensures responsive support, making it ideal for all-day wear.

The lightweight construction further enhances the sneaker's comfort, making it suitable for both casual outings and athletic activities. With its eye-catching design and premium materials, the "Black/Metallic Gold" colorway is sure to attract attention. Sneaker fans can look forward to adding this stylish piece to their collection. The Air Max SNDR blends contemporary aesthetics with classic Nike elements, making it a versatile option for any wardrobe. As the release date approaches, excitement is building for this must-have sneaker that combines performance with a striking visual appeal.

"Black/Metallic Gold" Nike Air Max SNDR

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole, along with a black midsole, which includes various Nike Air bubbles for maximum comfort. Additionally, the uppers are made from a durable, black material with metallic gold overlays. Furthermore, reflective details adorn the sides, adding a subtle touch of flair, while a small gold Nike Swoosh is present on both the sides and tongues.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max SNDR "Black/Metallic Gold" will be released on October 16th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop.

Image via Nike