Jordan Brand Adds Sparkle With Air Jordan 1 Low "Denim Sequin"

The Air Jordan 1 Low Denim Sequin brings a fresh twist to the iconic silhouette, this time exclusively in grade school sizing. Combining classic style with playful detailing, this new release leans into youthful energy with bold textures and subtle sparkle.

Jordan Brand continues to expand the Air Jordan 1 Low lineup with materials that stand out. While the model debuted in 1985 as a court staple, it’s now a canvas for creative expression. The low-top version especially gives designers freedom to experiment, and this pair is no exception.

Denim overlays and shimmering sequins are far from traditional, yet the shoe maintains its familiar build and paneling. This release is not just about style, it's a nod to how the Jordan legacy evolves across generations. Michael Jordan never wore the AJ1 Low during his playing career, but its impact off the court has been massive.

The silhouette bridges the gap between basketball heritage and lifestyle fashion, and continues to thrive with each reinterpretation. This denim and sequin pair feels especially fresh, designed for a younger audience looking for something bold.

The photos provided offer a full look at the upcoming drop, highlighting standout details and material choices. Expect this pair to attract plenty of attention when it hits shelves soon.

Read More: Nike And Lil Yachty Unleash New Nike Air Force 1 Low

Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim Sequin”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low features washed blue denim on the overlays and heel, matched with white leather on the base and tongue. A sequin-covered pink Swoosh steals the show, outlined in glittery thread for added contrast.

Pink embroidery appears on the heel’s Wings logo and tongue branding, giving the sneaker a pop of color without overwhelming the look. A white midsole and lightly tinted rubber outsole complete the build.

The stitching, materials, and color placement all feel carefully considered. This is a clean and fun take designed for grade schoolers wanting standout style with familiar Jordan DNA.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim Sequin” will be released in the summer or fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop.

Image via Nike