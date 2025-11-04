A First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim”

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim” is bringing a new look to a classic shoe next summer. This drop mixes everyday wear with Jordan history, turning one of the brand’s most famous sneakers into an easy go-to.

The Air Jordan 1 has seen plenty of versions over the years, but denim always gives it a cool, laid-back vibe that ties perfectly into street style. Since first dropping in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has been more than just a basketball sneaker.

It’s become a symbol of confidence and individuality, both on and off the court. The low version keeps that same energy, offering a simple, relaxed style that fits anywhere. The “Denim” colorway feels like a nod to classic American fashion while still showing Jordan Brand’s attention to detail.

In the new photos, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim” stands out with dark blue denim panels, tan suede touches, and a clean white midsole. The mix of materials gives it a natural, broken-in look that feels timeless.

With its blend of comfort, quality, and old-school flavor, this pair is set to be a favorite for anyone who loves a classic with a twist.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim”

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim” features dark blue denim panels with tan suede accents on the Swoosh and heel. Also light brown stitching runs throughout, adding contrast against the denim base.

The tongue displays a red Jumpman logo, while the back heel carries embroidered Air Jordan Wings branding. Further a white midsole and gum outsole complete the look, giving the sneaker a grounded, classic feel.

The soft lining and padded collar offer comfort, making it perfect for everyday wear. It’s a fresh take on a timeless silhouette that bridges street style and tradition.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim” will be released in the summer of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released.

