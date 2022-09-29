Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways have been in high demand as of late. If you are a fan of this silhouette, you have certainly been eating well, and Jumpman has even more offerings for you on the horizon. In fact, it seems like the next Air Jordan 1 Mid will actually use the wear-away uppers that have become so popular on sneakers like the Dunk Low and even the Air Jordan 1 High OG.

In the images down below, you can see that this colorway starts out in a basic state. The base of the sneaker is white and the overlays are black. This is a classic color scheme, but it eventually evolves into something unique. As you can tell from the photos, the black leather chips away into a dark orange finish that gives the shoe some immediate Fall vibes.

Unfortunately, this shoe does not yet have a release date, although you can expect these to drop relatively soon. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the wide world of sneakers.

