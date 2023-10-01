Blueface Wants “Generational Wealth” For Jaidyn Alexis & Their Two Sons

Long gone are the days of the conventional, all-American two-parent household. Instead, we've been seeing an increasing number of blended families as co-parenting picks up in popularity among exes. One modern example of a star who's living life on his own terms is Finesse2tymes, who's currently celebrating the exciting news that both of his girlfriends are pregnant. Elsewhere, Blueface has also been expanding his family, though his transition from having one to two baby mamas hasn't exactly gone over so well.

After a photo of his youngest son, Chrisean Jr.'s genitals appeared on the "Thotiana" artist's Twitter page, he's been in serious hot water with both his Cr*zy In Love co-star and her fans. Of course, Blue previously denied that the post came from him. Instead, he's claiming that his phone was stolen and his social media accounts were hacked. The California native appears to be trying to put the drama behind him, instead turning his attention to his high school sweetheart, Jaidyn Alexis, and their plans for the future.

Blueface Shares His Plans for the Future

"Me [and] Jaidyn got the same [mouths] to feed, so it only [makes] sense we make generational wealth together," Blue declared on Saturday (September 30) afternoon. Minutes later, he sent out another tweet celebrating his MILF Music label, which has only signed Alexis so far. Just months into her career, the mother of two has already put out catchy singles like "Stewie," "Workout," and "Post Opp," and her other half appears to be laser-focused on helping her reach her full star potential.

While Blueface has his sights set on setting the two sons he shares with Jaidyn Alexis up for success, his mother, Karlissa Saffold, has been busy trying to play matchmaker for the 26-year-old. Despite the fact that he only just welcomed his third child into the world, she's already suggesting that Megan Thee Stallion would be the perfect third baby mama for her son. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

