Blueface’s Behavior Leads To Various Petitions Calling For Him To Be “Canceled”

At this point, Blueface is known for the antics in his relationships with the mothers of his kids. Chrisean Rock recently gave birth to his third child, and the rapper has since publicly accused her of being a bad mother. This was prior to him meeting the child for the first time, as he was not present at his birth. He was instead spending time with Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of his first two kids. Just in the past month there's been an incredible amount of back-and-forth between all three of them.

First Blueface wasn't on good terms with Chrisean, until he was again. When they were spotted in the studio together, Jaidyn Alexis lashed out online, claiming she was done with him. Then, Jaidyn joined him onstage at a show a few days later. Now, he's back off of good terms with Chrisean, after he posted a photo of his newborn son naked. The new mother seems to be interested in pressing charges against him for sharing the photo online, and claims that he has more explicit images of the child.

Petitions Call For Blueface To Be Stopped

Blueface attends Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Moreover, the way he's seen treating the women in his life consistently ruffles a lot of feathers. He frequently boasts about cheating, accuses the mothers of his kids of cheating, and continues to display a concerning lack of empathy, according to many. This has only been amplified since Chrisean Jr.'s arrival. The situation has now gotten so out of hand that a variety of petitions have popped up online, calling for him to be "canceled."

Many of them cite his treatment of Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, his kids, and just being "toxic" overall. At the time of writing, there are 19 separate petitions on Change.org, claiming that people need to ban together to put an end to his allegedly harmful behavior. With that being said, however, it doesn't look like Blueface will be falling off the radar anytime soon. What do you think of all the petitions calling for Blueface to be stopped? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Blueface.

