Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Hit Up A Private Jet In Birthday & Music Video Promo

Happy birthday to Jaidyn Alexis, whose baby daddy Blueface went all out for to celebrate her special day. Moreover, he recently posted some pictures of the two alongside backup dancers outside of a private jet, seemingly for the music video she's dropping later today. "Today is all about Jaidyn," the rapper wrote on Instagram as his caption with a blue heart emoji. "@officialjaidynalexxis go wish her a HBD she drops a new single 'Barbie' at 3pm westcoast time." Furthermore, the First Lady of MILF Music, his label, is going to have a pretty significant 24 hours, and it looks like they're having a lot of fun in the process.

Of course, it's not like things have all been peaches and cream for the couple, especially as of late. With the birth of his son with Chrisean Rock, Blueface faced a wrench in his relationship, as he now has two families to handle. Sure, the California MC is no stranger to this dynamic, but it's blown up in such a high-profile way that it would be a mistake not to capitalize on it. As much as that emphasis elicited groans from a lot of online users, it's unlikely that they'll find escape anytime soon.

Jaidyn Alexis & Blueface In Front Of A Private Jet

"Me [and] Jaidyn got the same [mouths] to feed," Blueface tweeted on Saturday (September 30) concerning his relationship with Jaidyn Alexis. "So it only [makes] sense we make generational wealth together." "Make sure all y'all wish her a happy birthday," the "BDD" provocateur added on the social media platform later today (October 2). "Video dropping today... MILF MUSIC. It's a real b***h C-Day today. First Lady of MILF MUSIC, the one y'all love to hate. TURN MY B***H UP TODAY ON SY."

Meanwhile, as Blue's high school sweetheart's career continues to develop, so does her family complications with him. It's been a wild ride to witness, and one that has the 26-year-old seemingly going back and forth between all love and no love with both his baby mamas. What's more is that it surely won't let up, if only for the sake of the ludicrous amount of clicks they get off of it. For more news on Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface, check back in with HNHH.

