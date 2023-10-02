Chrisean Rock Praises Lil Baby After Blueface Calls Her Sister Tesehki “A Real One”

The pressure of being in the public eye combined with new motherhood has proven to be difficult for Chrisean Rock. Still, rather than hide herself away from the world, the 23-year-old has continued to share positive updates with her followers on social media – all while continuing to go tit for tat with Blueface. Last month, the new parents welcomed their first child together, after one of the most tumultuous celebrity pregnancies we've ever seen. It briefly seemed as though Rock would be signing to her co-parent's MILF Music label, but during an emotional rant, the young entertainer revealed that Blue was asking for too much from her that she wasn't comfortable doing.

Things only became more intense in the days following that, as the "Thotiana" rapper posted a photo of his baby boy's hernia (and his genitals) online for the world to see. Blue has since claimed his phone was stolen and his account was hacked, but Rock has remained adamant about pressing charges against her Cr*zy In Love co-star. Amid all of this, reality TV lovers have been watching more of the 23-year-old's wild pregnancy antics play out on Zeus' Baddies East, which also happens to star Chrisean's older sister.

Blueface Shouts Out Chrisean Rock's Big Sister

After tuning in to this past weekend's episode, Blue found the perfect way to push his ex's buttons. "Tesehki a real one," he tweeted in the early hours of Monday (September 2) morning. Seeing as Rock has a bumpy past with her sibling, which the Californian is well aware of, this message was sure to leave her feeling some type of way.

However, instead of reacting emotionally, the "Lit" recording artist opted to hit Blue where she knew it would really hurt him. "Lil Baby a real one," she tweeted just a few hours ago, earning almost double the likes that her baby daddy has accumulated so far.

New Mom Gives Lil Baby His Flowers Shortly After

Which would you be more shocked to hear from Chrisean Rock, a joint single with Lil Baby, or relationship rumours tying her to the Atlanta native? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

