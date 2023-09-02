Blueface Claps Back At Haters Dissing Jaidyn Alexis’ BBL

As of late, the mother of Blueface’s first two children has been catching some heat on social media. Trolls are dissing Jaidyn Alexis’ BBL after the rapper showed it off in an Instagram Story. Luckily, she appears to be unfazed by the gossip, taking to Twitter earlier today to share her thoughts. “Not my a** being reportable news,” she wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

Jaidyn Alexis isn’t the only one unbothered by recent criticism. Blueface has now hopped on Twitter to weigh in, defending his purchase. “I think my Bm a** looks great feels great taste great I’m da only one in there so y would we care,” he wrote. The rapper continued, “Best 30k I ever spent that’s the hottest topic rn I’m invested.” Some of the feedback Jaidyn had been receiving about her body included users claiming that her legs aren’t proportional to her backside. Based on a subsequent Tweet, it looks like Blueface might agree with the criticism.

Blueface claims to be a big fan of the up-and-coming rapper’s body, however, he seemingly thinks she needs to exercise or go under the knife to even things out. “We will go back for the legs when she gets tired of walking,” he wrote. “My BM don’t never walk.” It’s clear that Blueface is still into Jaidyn regardless, recently taking to his Instagram Story to call her his “favorite person.”

This only adds to recent confusion surrounding Blueface’s current relationship status. Last month, some clips started circulating of him cozying up with Chrisean Rock, who’s currently pregnant with his child. The duo star on the reality series Crazy in Love together, however, he was thought to be back with Jaidyn. It’s unclear where everything stands for now, but she’s only “days away” from giving birth to her first son. Keep an eye on HNHH for more news on Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis.

