Jaidyn Alexis’ BBL Criticized By Social Media After Blueface Shows It Off

Even on a good day in their relationship, Blueface rarely had a good word to say about Chrisean Rock. Instead, he spent most of their time together antagonizing her and playing on the 23-year-old’s emotions to incite more drama between them. Not to say she’s completely innocent, but there’s a notable difference in the way Blue treats his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, and Rock. Not only did he purchase the former a new luxury vehicle earlier this month, but he’s now two weeks free from cheating on the “Stewie” artist.

Aside from those antics, we’ve been seeing plenty of the $30K BBL that the Californian purchased for Alexis on his social media. While going under the knife has obviously made the mother of two significantly more confident in her appearance, not all of Blueface’s followers are feeling her body. Regardless of the hate, the rapper’s mother, Karlissa Saffold made it clear that she thinks Jaidyn has nothing to be embarrassed about.

Karlissa Saffold Encourages Jaidyn Alexis Amid the Hate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

“You got this Jay, it’s better to be viral for a BBL than a missing tooth or getting p*ssed on 🤷🏽‍♀️,” she wrote on her Story earlier this week. “Make that money, don’t let it make you.” As expected, users have had plenty to say about both Alexis and Saffold.

“God protect me from men with mothers like this,” one person wrote in @theneighborhoodtalk’s comments. “I’m not body shaming, she bought that… So this is just my product review,” another person chimed in. “Her BBL look like she went to Dr. Pepper for the surgery 😫😩.”

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to read what people are saying about Blueface’s BM and mother on social media this week. Do you think that Jaidyn Alexis’ BBL was a worthwhile $30K investment? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

