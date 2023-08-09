Blueface Celebrates Staying Loyal To Jaidyn Alexis For “About 2 Weeks,” Plans To Make It 3

“[She] ain’t been with nobody else in 10 years, I can try a lil harder this time around,” Blue admitted on Twitter yesterday.

As we’ve learned more about Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, and the environment the 26-year-old spent his childhood in, it’s become increasingly easy to understand why he tends to engage in toxic behaviour. We’ve mostly seen this play out through his on-again-off-again relationship with Chrisean Rock. Before she came into the picture and got pregnant with his child, Blue regularly got caught up in drama with his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. He currently spends most of his time with her and their two sons.

Now that the “Thotiana” hitmaker and Rock seem to actually be going their separate ways, he’s laser-focused on turning Alexis into a star. She’s already shared two singles, “Stewie” and “Workout” via her man’s MILF Music label. It seems the work she’s put in has left Blueface impressed. He revealed on Twitter yesterday (August 8) that he plans to try and remain loyal to the mother of two. “It’s been about two weeks since I cheated,” the reality star publicly admitted. “I think Ima go for three, she’s worth it.”

Blueface Marks a Huge Relationship Milestone with Jaidyn Alexis

In another post, Blue continued, “If I cheat Ima let y’all know, Ima make this a trend lol. Today marks 12 days, y’all better root for me [and] encourage me.” He then reminded us that Alexis has allegedly been loyal to him this whole time. She’s even abstained from sleeping with anyone else in the past decade. “I can try a lil harder this time around, I ain’t [gonna] find nobody else like her,” he further reflected to his followers.

Though they don’t seem to be communicating directly, Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been publicly sending messages back and forth via social media. Among the allegations that came out earlier this week were claims from the 23-year-old that her baby daddy once threatened to kick her stomach during her pregnancy. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

