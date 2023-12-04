Karlissa Saffold's Ex-Lesbian Lover/Best Friend Attempts To Sleep With Her Man, Visits Chrisean Jr. Alone

Karlissa Saffold isn't a woman who feels the need to keep secrets – from her loved ones, or the internet – which unfortunately lands her in hot water with her inner circle more other than not. During a recent appearance on Jason Lee's podcast, the Porter family matriarch opened up about what life was like for her before Blueface and his siblings entered the picture, including details about her past LGBTQ+ relationship with another woman. Though they weren't able to make their romance last in the long term (and have allegedly since been "delivered" and married men), they remain close friends to this day – something that made Lee raise his eyebrows during the interview.

Saffold often goes Live on Instagram to discuss her feelings with the world, and this past weekend, she did just that to spill some tea about her unconventional relationship with her past lesbian lover, who's been making moves on Karlissa's husband, according to the reality star. Elsewhere during the stream, the 51-year-old admitted to feeling some type of way about her friend stopping by Chrisean Rock's to see Junior without her, despite them not being blood relatives.

Karlissa Saffold Feels Betrayed by Those Closest To Her

"I move well around snakes if y'all haven't noticed," Saffold told viewers in the video above. "Yeah, she did see my grandbaby today, and she been knowing that I been trying to see my grandbaby but she snuck her a** over there and saw my grandbaby like she snuck around with one of my ni**as before. She's a sneaky a** rat, that's for sure. She'll never get another nothing from me again in life."

While Karlissa Saffold is using social media to speak her truth, her son, Blueface looks to be following in her footsteps as we move into a new month. The father of three was feeling serious concern for his youngest, Junior, at 4 AM upon discovering that his mom, Chrisean Rock was seemingly at the studio or with another man, leaving the infant in a friend's care. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

