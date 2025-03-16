Kanye West Eviscerates The "Kardashian Mob" In Latest Rant About Seeing His Children

Kanye West once released amazing solo music and collaborations in addition to his controversies, but now, he's making both situations much worse. Not only did his Ty Dolla $ign collab projects – the unfinished VULTURES series – fall on very critical ears, but his performative and attention-seeking bigotries are pretty much all he engages in these days. Well, that and Ye's many industry beefs, whether with peers or his own family. He recently took to Twitter to once again call out his ex wife Kim Kardashian and the structures around her for allegedly sabotaging his fatherhood of their four children.

"I DONT WANT TO JUST 'SEE' MY KIDS," Kanye West ranted on Twitter. "I NEED TO RAISE THEM, I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME. ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE. JUST SEEING MY KIDS IS LIKE VISITATION. ITS LIKE IM IN PRISON 'SEEING' MY KIDS. I DONT CARE IF I LIVE OR DIE OR IF IM IN JAIL OR FREE. AND I ESPECIALLY DONT CARE ABOUT WHATEVER THESE P***Y A** CELEBRITIES GOT TO SAY THAT ARE SLAVES TO THE JEWS."

Kanye West Diddy Song

For those unaware, Kanye West recently released a song with none other than Diddy via social media, which also features Puff's son, King Combs, new Chicago Yeezy artist Jasmine Williams, and his daughter with Kim Kardashian, North West. Kim apparently tried to block the official release of the track, a move which the G.O.O.D. Music boss berated in alleged text message exchanges.

Meanwhile, throughout all of this social media firestorm, Kanye West continues to double down on his embrace of Nazi imagery and ideology, making one antisemitic statement after another in the process. Of course, this is all for show at this point, but that fan consciousness can never fully mitigate the dangers that this behavior brings about, regardless of how he characterizes the backlash to it as hypocritical.