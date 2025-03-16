Kanye West Unveils Nazi-Inspired Logos For New Album "Bully" Cover Art & Sunday Service

Kanye West Nazi Logos New Album Bully Cover Art Sunday Service Hip Hop News
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Kanye West and Chaney Jones attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West's controversies also extended to antisemitic conspiracy theories around the new Playboi Carti album and his coparenting rifts.

Kanye West went through a whirlwind year in 2024 with his VULTURES releases, drumming up a lot of controversy and leaning into his provocative nature even more. While many fans hoped that this would be the top of the bigoted mountain, that couldn't be further from the truth. He recently took to Twitter to share the cover art for his new album Bully, which is a red swastika. Ye has really doubled down on his Nazi imagery over the past few years in ways that are both legitimately concerning but also wholly attention-seeking. Sadly, he seems no closer to understanding why people are really upset.

The Chicago artist's performative and callous antisemitism raged on, and this time it related to Kanye West's return to the Sunday Service. He shared a new logo for the choir that is basically the SS or "Schutzstaffel" insignia, which was the Nazi party's military force. At this point, the Yeezy mogul is just hate-farming. Many wouldn't even call his speech necessarily hateful, but rather just ignorant and oblivious to the actual dangers of these bigoted perspectives and the vitriol that his platform inspires through his massive reach.

Kanye West & Playboi Carti
Kanye West Nazi
Screenshot of a Kanye West tweet.
Kanye West Twitter
Screenshots via Twitter @kanyewest

Elsewhere, Kanye West also ranted about the new album MUSIC from his frequent collaborator Playboi Carti, claiming that they had a collab album that they scrapped and that Jewish higher-ups forced Carti to remove Ye from his new and highly anticipated LP. "This how the Jewish industry mob practice coercion to get all my family to not work with me," he tweeted. "They made Ty write the words HATE SPEECH And it’s the same thing they did with Trav."

Meanwhile, Kanye West also warred over his kids with his ex wife Kim Kardashian through his latest Twitter rants. "I DONT WANT TO JUST 'SEE' MY KIDS," he wrote. "I NEED TO RAISE THEM, I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME. ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE."

