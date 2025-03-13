Kanye West Demands "Shaved Head" Vocalists For Sunday Service Choir

BY Elias Andrews 394 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Presents Sunday Service
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Kanye West presents Sunday Service at Credit Union 1 Arena on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for KW)
Kanye West is relaunching the performance hub that generated so much goodwill for him in the late 2010s.

Kanye West is nothing if not unpredictable. The rapper has decided to revive the Sunday Service Choir, after years of inactivity. There's a catch, however. Kanye West issued a message via Instagram claiming that he's looking for new Sunday Service vocalists. The requirements for being accepted have changed, however. The rapper claimed that those who audition, and are subsequently accepted, must shave their heads in order to be sworn in as a member of the Sunday Service Choir. A requirement that is alarming, given the West's fascination with the Nazi party and overall exertion of control.

The auditions for Sunday Service Choir will be held on Thursday, March 14. The rapper is opening up the auditions to everyone, but demands that "selected" vocalists will be bald upon acceptance. If this tactic sounds familiar, it's because Kanye West wanted to employ one similar when he was operating the series of schools named after his late mother. Trevor Phillips, a man who worked for the rapper's Yeezy fashion line before serving as an employee at Donda Academy, filed a lawsuit in April 2024. He claimed that he faced "severe discrimination, harassment, and retaliation" by West during his time at the academy.

Read More: Kanye West Surprisingly Shouts Out Jay-Z During Latest Twitter Rant

Kanye West Donda Academy

Furthermore, Phillips alleged that Kanye West had bizarre tactics in mind for the students who planned on attending. The former employee claimed that the rapper wanted shave students' heads when they attended, in addition to locking them in cages. Phillips believed these tactics stemmed from Ye and his interest in Adolf Hitler. "By filing this lawsuit, we hope our injured clients' rights are vindicated, and that the famous artist Mr. West understands that his messages," Phillips' attorney wrote. "Which we alleged preach discrimination, antisemitism and Hitler-love - have no place in the world.

Kanye West's association with Hitler and the Nazi party have not diminished in the year since. Quite the contrary, actually. The rapper has taken a more Antisemitic stance than ever thanks to social media. He has professed his love for Hitler, dubbed himself a Nazi, and resorted to selling and wearing shirts with a Swastika on them. Kanye West is far from the Christian he professed himself during the initial run for the Sunday Service Choir. We'll see if the second time proves nearly as successful.

Read More: Kanye West Blindsides Morgan Wallen With Random Swastika Text

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 47.1K
Rolling Loud California 2024 Music Kanye West Enrages Social Media With KKK-Inspired "Outfit Of The Day" 6.7K
Entertainment: Charlie Puth Music Charlie Puth Pleads With Kanye West To End The Antisemitic Rants 1272
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024 Music Ye's Donda Academy Accuser Allegedly Still Has A Daughter In The School's Choir 1.5K