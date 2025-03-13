Kanye West Demands "Shaved Head" Vocalists For Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West is nothing if not unpredictable. The rapper has decided to revive the Sunday Service Choir, after years of inactivity. There's a catch, however. Kanye West issued a message via Instagram claiming that he's looking for new Sunday Service vocalists. The requirements for being accepted have changed, however. The rapper claimed that those who audition, and are subsequently accepted, must shave their heads in order to be sworn in as a member of the Sunday Service Choir. A requirement that is alarming, given the West's fascination with the Nazi party and overall exertion of control.

The auditions for Sunday Service Choir will be held on Thursday, March 14. The rapper is opening up the auditions to everyone, but demands that "selected" vocalists will be bald upon acceptance. If this tactic sounds familiar, it's because Kanye West wanted to employ one similar when he was operating the series of schools named after his late mother. Trevor Phillips, a man who worked for the rapper's Yeezy fashion line before serving as an employee at Donda Academy, filed a lawsuit in April 2024. He claimed that he faced "severe discrimination, harassment, and retaliation" by West during his time at the academy.

Kanye West Donda Academy

Furthermore, Phillips alleged that Kanye West had bizarre tactics in mind for the students who planned on attending. The former employee claimed that the rapper wanted shave students' heads when they attended, in addition to locking them in cages. Phillips believed these tactics stemmed from Ye and his interest in Adolf Hitler. "By filing this lawsuit, we hope our injured clients' rights are vindicated, and that the famous artist Mr. West understands that his messages," Phillips' attorney wrote. "Which we alleged preach discrimination, antisemitism and Hitler-love - have no place in the world.

Kanye West's association with Hitler and the Nazi party have not diminished in the year since. Quite the contrary, actually. The rapper has taken a more Antisemitic stance than ever thanks to social media. He has professed his love for Hitler, dubbed himself a Nazi, and resorted to selling and wearing shirts with a Swastika on them. Kanye West is far from the Christian he professed himself during the initial run for the Sunday Service Choir. We'll see if the second time proves nearly as successful.