kanye west sunday service
- MusicKanye West's Sunday Service Plays Drake's "God's Plan" After Beef Is SquashedYe turned "God's Plan" into a gospel smash. By Taylor McCloud
- BeefKanye West Is Facing Class-Action Lawsuits From His Sunday Service CrewReports are saying Kanye West is currently facing two class-action lawsuits by his Sunday Service staff and performers, with claims of mistreatment and unfair wages.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicKanye West Shows Support For T.I.'s "God-Approved" Hymen Check-UpsKanye did some preaching during the one-year anniversary celebration of Sunday Service on Skid Row.By Lynn S.
- MusicKanye West & Sunday Service "Jesus Is Born" Cover Art RevealedKanye West's new album will reportedly go live in a few minutes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Inspired By Sunday Services To Start A ChurchKanye West caught the holy ghost. By Aida C.
- Original ContentIs Joe Budden Right About Kanye West's "Sunday Service"?Aggrieved by Kanye West's latest attempt to intermingle faith with financial gain at Coachella, could Joe Budden have uncovered 'Ye's grand plan?By Robert Blair
- MusicKanye West's Sunday Service At Coachella Details AnnouncedSunday Service will be followed by Sunday Brunch.By Aron A.