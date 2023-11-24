Tyreek Hill Celebrates Touchdown By Giving Ball To His Wife

Tyreek Hill detoured out of the endzone after his tenth score of the season, handing the historic ball to his new wife in the stands. The score came midway through the second quarter of the Dolphins' game against the Jets, pushing their lead to 10-0 at the time. After celebrating, Hill scanned the crowd until he found his wife, Keeta Vaccaro. He blew Vaccaro a kiss and threw the ball to her before rejoining his teammates on the field. The couple tied the knot on the Dolphins' bye week two weeks ago.

Furthermore, the touchdown was more than just business as usual. Hill became the first Dolphins receiver to record double-digit touchdowns since 2014. Additionally, Hill is well on his way to posting well over 100 yards against the Jets. That will help Hill continue his march towards a historic 2000-yard season. Hill set the goal for himself before the start of the season and has already racked up over 1200 yards through just 10 games. The current record is 1964 yards, set by Calvin Johnson in 2012.

Parton Praised & Harlow Roasted For Thanksgiving Performances

Meanwhile, a lot of attention has been given to the halftime shows at yesterday's Thanksgiving games. Dolly Parton and Jack Harlow became a tale of two halftime shows. Harlow kicked off the day with a low-key four-song performance in front of a small igloo during the Packers' blowout of the Lions. Meanwhile, Parton dressed like a Cowboys cheerleader and covered Queen as Dallas decimated the Commanders. However, as soon as Parton's Super Bowl-esque show began, people turned to roasting Harlow.

Firstly, no one quite understood the whole igloo thing for Harlow. It would make more sense at the icy Lambeau Field. However, Harlow was performing at the indoor, climate-controlled Ford Field while it was 50 degrees outside in Detroit. Furthermore, there was little to no production value as Harlow performed in front of what one Twitter used called "a set borrowed from a local middle school production of Frozen".

