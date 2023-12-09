Jack Harlow Takes Aim At Podcasters On His Latest Track

Jack Harlow has become the latest rapper to take shots at the podcasting community, doing so on his feature for Dave & Lyrical Lemonade's "Stop Giving Me Advice". Harlow addresses the commentary community at several points on the track. "Have you ever spoken somethin' into existence? Or do you just talk about other people's lives?" Jack spits in the first verse. "All this unsolicited advice from the guys gettin' booked for a quarter of my price. All this red carpet shit, brand partnerships, I must've let y'all forget that boy nice," he added in the second verse.

As mentioned, Harlow is just the latest rapper to go after podcasters. Drake and Lil Baby have both released tracks going after the podcasting community. For Drake, he has taken that even further. He has pursued beef with Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God this year too.

Read More: Rod Wave Jumps Off A Balcony With Jack Harlow At Louisville Show: Watch

Jack Harlow Roasted For NFL Halftime Show

Harlow hasn't been having the best time as of late. He was thoroughly roasted for his low-key performance at a Thanksgiving NFL halftime show. No one quite understood the whole igloo thing for Harlow. It would make more sense at the icy Lambeau Field. However, Harlow was performing at the indoor, climate-controlled Ford Field while it was 50 degrees outside in Detroit. Furthermore, there was little to no production value as Harlow performed in front of what one Twitter used called "a set borrowed from a local middle school production of Frozen".

This was a stark contrast to the day's other performance. Dolly Parton put on a feast to rival any dinner table in America. Dressed in the iconic Cowboys cheerleader uniform, Dolly Did Dallas. She opened with two of her most-beloved classics - "Jolene" and "9 To 5". However, she then stunned the crowd by pulling out amazing covers of Queen's "We Are The Champions" and "We Will Rock You". We would have loved to have seen Dolly hit "Don't Stop Me Now" but she still killed both songs.

Read More: Jennifer Lawrence Stunned By Jack Harlow Revelation

[via]