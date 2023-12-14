Panthers Tickets Are Less Than A Dollar On The Resale Market

Tickets for the Carolina Panthers game this weekend have fallen as low as $0.45 on the resale market. The team is 1-12 with little to no signs of improvement on the horizon. Furthermore, their league-worst record only aids the Chicago Bears, who own the Panthers' first-round pick in next year's draft. 2023 first-overall pick Bryce Young has been thrown into the fire. He has a little under 2200 passing yards on the season and has a 9-9 touchdown-to-interception rate.

Much of the blame for the Panthers' failings can be placed on owner David Tepper. Tepper has time and time again shown that being a hands-on owner is not the best thing for a team if the owner's vision is antithetical to that of the coaches and football staff. In a recent interview, Tepper nearly openly admitted that he preferred second-overall pick C.J. Stroud to Young. However, the pain of Panthers fans is set to continue for the foreseeable future. As mentioned, the team traded away their first-round pick, which will now end up being a top-three pick at season's end.

Read More: Top 10 Sports Moments Of 2023

NFL Headed To Brazil Next Season

Meanwhile, the NFL has announced that Brazil will host one of the league's international series games in 2024. Announced at the ongoing owners' meetings in Dallas, the game will be played at Corinthians Arena in San Paulo. The arena holds just over 49,000 spectators and is the home of Brazilian soccer giants SC Corinthians. Furthermore, the league also announced that the international series would expand to a slate of eight games in 2025. The number is opposed to the current slate of four.

"Becoming a global sport is a major strategic priority for the league and 32 teams. Increasing international game inventory allows us to grow our global presence and share our game with exciting new markets to connect with more fans around the world," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. The 2023 season saw games in London and Frankfurt. Conversations with organizers in Madrid will continue, the league also noted. The NFL hopes to host a game at the iconic San Bernabeu in the near future.

Read More: DeSean Jackson Says "F*ck The NFL" While Discussing His Post-Retirement Plans

[via]