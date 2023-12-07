DeSean Jackson Says "F*ck The NFL" While Discussing His Post-Retirement Plans

DeSean Jackson may have made $91 million during his NFL career, but the recently retired veteran is far from done making stacks. "The hustler I am, I ain't satisfied with the money I made in the NFL. I would meet you today, and you wouldn't even think I made 100 plus million in NFL. Because guess what? That money right there, that's going to make my future be cool for my kids. But right now, I still need bread, so I'm out here getting all type of stuff, going private equity, real estate. Sh-t, f-ck the NFL. That sh-t was cool, but what's next? I'm trying to go touch some Magic Johnson-type sh-t," Jackson told the No Jumper podcast.

Jackson recently signed a one-day contract with the Eagles to retire with the team. Jackson spent seven seasons in Philly, who drafted him in the second round of the 2008 Draft. Jackson's career also saw him play in Washington, LA, Las Vegas, and Baltimore. However, Philly was the only place where he played more than two seasons.

Tyreek Hill Reveals His Post-Retirement Plan

However, Jackson isn't the only one who intends on getting busy with non-football things after he retires. Earlier this year, Tyreek Hill revealed what he plans to do after he hangs up his cleats. “When I retire, bro, I really wanna be a porn star, bro. Like, dead serious," Hill told Buccs wideout Mike Evans during a September livestream.

Hill has made no secret about his intentions to leave the league after the 2025 season. The star wideout will be 32 following Super Bowl 60 in February 2026, which will mark the end of the 2025 season. "I'm going for 10, man. I'm gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro," Hill said in a radio interview earlier this year. Hill is putting up record numbers in his second year with the Dolphins. After proclaiming that he wants to be the first 2000-yard receiver in NFL history, he appears well on his way to that goal. Through 12 games, Hill already has 1481 yards and 12 touchdowns. That means he needs 519 yards across the Fins' final five games to crack 2000. If he can maintain his pace of 123.4 yards a game, he will finish the season with around 2100 yards.

