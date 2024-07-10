hawk tuah
Politics
Cardi B Is Sick Of Kamala Harris Being Compared To The "Hawk Tuah" Girl
Kamala Harris is being attacked by the right.
By
Alexander Cole
3 hrs ago
913 Views
Music
Eminem Embraces "HAWK TUAH" Meme While Visiting Slim Shady's Gravesite
Eminem continues to build hype.
By
Alexander Cole
July 10, 2024
3.9K Views
