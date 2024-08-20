Yung Gravy Dismisses Claims That Hawk Tuah Girl Turned Him Down

The rapper provided receipts.

A story that would have made no sense a year ago. Hawk Tuah Girl, aka Hailey Welch, has become a pseudo celebrity thanks to a viral TikTok interview. She's exploded in the months since, popping up at country shows and booking podcast appearances with notable brands. Yung Gravy is one of the people who have taken notice. Welch (we're not calling her Hawk Tuah for the duration of this article) claimed that the rapper slid into her DMs, but she turned him down. Now, though the Gravy Train is coming out with his side of the story.

Yung Gravy took to social media on August 19 to set the record straight. He reposted the article with Welch's comments and wrote: "Can't be nice anymore lol." The rapper then posted a screenshot of the DM conversation in question. Yung Gravy gave Welch props for becoming a sensation, and proceeded to invite her to an upcoming concert. "Oh, and this ain’t just me trying to finesse cause I don’t know your man situation," he explained. "But I wanted to have you at a show next month to hear my country sh*t." Welch asked when the concert was, and Yung Grizzle posted a link to his tour.

Yung Gravy Provided Receipts For Their DM Convo

The screenshot doesn't show any more of the conversation. Based on what we do see, however, Yung Gravy made it clear that he wasn't trying to shoot his shot. Nor does it seem like Welch definitively shot him down. "I was like, nahhhh, I don’t know about that…," Welch originally claimed. Yung Gravy seems to have won the internet's favor in this exchange. A community note has been added to the original Welch quote providing the rapper's POV. "Yung Gravy denies this," the note reads. "He claims he only invited her to a concert."

This is not the first time Yung Gravy has been linked to a viral celebrity. The rapper attended the 2023 Video Music Awards with Sheri Easterling, the mother of TikToker Addison Rae. The pair shocked many online, but Gravy refuted the "stunt date" accusations. In fact, he told E! Canada that he still keeps in touch with Easterling. "We still keep in touch a lot," he noted. "It wouldn’t make sense for us to date because we live in different cities, but we keep in touch. Any show I have in Louisiana, she’ll be there."