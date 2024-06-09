Yung Gravy Teams Up With The Legendary Shania Twain On Cheeky Country Anthem "White Claw"

Yung Gravy has completely changed up his musical style.

Yung Gravy is an artist who has had an interesting path to stardom over the years. Overall, he is known for making parody music that takes hip-hop and merges it with aesthetics from the 70s. Moreover, Gravy fancies himself as someone who is a big hit with the moms. It is a very interesting strategy, although now, it appears as though he is taking his talents to the country music lane. In fact, he is doing so with the help of none other than Canadian legend Shania Twain.

The song below is called "White Claw" and the whole thing is tongue-in-cheek. If you are a fan of Gravy and his style, then you will be used to this kind of content. As for Shania Twain, it is surprising to hear her hop on a track like this. Regardless, some fans will probably enjoy it as a little novelty song. Others may also see it as a betrayal of the hip-hop beginnings of Gravy. Either way, this is a song crafted in a lab for engagement and maybe some streams.

Let us know what you think of Yung Gravy and his new style, in the comments section down below. What do you make of white artists starting their careers in rap and then moving on to country? Do you think it is disrespectful to the culture? Does Post Malone deserve similar scrutiny? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Yung Gravy x Shania Twain

Quotable Lyrics:

I know a girl, she's got her flaws
She's gluten-free, but I got sauce
And I'm a gentleman, so without a pause
I brought her a case of Claws, let's drink 'em

