Joe Budden Calls Lil Pump "A Sh*t Stain"

Joe rips Pump a new one.

In late January of this year, controversial Miami, Florida rapper and rabid Donald Trump supporter, Lil Pump, unleashed on Joe Budden. Overall, it was a pretty shocking headline, as neither hip-hop figure has seemed to show any ill will toward one another in the past. At the time of this story hitting the internet, XXL mentioned that the "Gucci Gang" MC did co-sign Migos' diss record "Ice Tray" when it released in 2017. That appears to be the only sliver of causation for Lil Pump to go off on Joe Budden several months ago. As for what the hitmaker said about the now podcaster, he brought his past addiction and assault allegations against women.

"F*** Joe Budden, 43-year-old drug addict [woman beater]", via an Instagram Story. "[You're] worthless. Go hit a man, not a [woman]. It's never okay to hit women, [you're] a piece of s***". Now, after pretty much ignoring this random lash out, the equally controversial podcast host is firing back. Whether or not it has something to do with the aforementioned quotes is up for debate. Although, the person who clipped this portion of the episode of Budden's show mentions that it deals with Pump's Trump co-sign.

Joe Budden Doesn't Understand How Lil Pump Is Still Relevant

"I still don't know why he's a thing", he says as he begins his rant. "Like I just think of a s*** stain... a white s*** stain... I've never seen him not look s*** stainish...". After that outburst, he hilariously asks one of his co-hosts, "Is this your man?", seeing if he's dealing with any Pump fans. He responds back with a simple, "nope". Budden, then encourages him to get in on the comedy bit, "Then do some whipping". A few seconds later, he decides to add him to his "hit list" because he's an "easy target". Maybe a diss a track is coming from Joe?