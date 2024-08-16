Joe Budden & Kai Cenat Squash Their "Beef" With The Help Of A Mutual Friend

Kai Cenat seemed to have more issues than Joe.

Joe Budden is one of the biggest podcasters in the hip-hop world. Kai Cenat is easily one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. Overall, these two come from very different generations of the internet. However, their goals and talents are quite similar. With their generational divide, there has seemingly been a bit of a misunderstanding between the two. After all, Budden is known for some fiery rants that can be offputting for those he is targeting.

Following the infamous giveaway in New York that got Cenat arrested, Joe Budden went off on the young content creator. Moreover, Budden had words for Cenat after Drake continued to use him for the rollout of For All The Dogs. This led to more strong words between the two, and there has seemingly been a feud ever since. However, it was all squashed recently thanks to a stream that Cenat did with QueenzFlip. Flip is one of Budden's co-hosts, and he made sure that everything was cordial between these parties.

Joe Budden x Kai Cenat

In the clip above, you can see the two engage in a quick phone call. During the call, Budden notes that he has love for Cenat and only had an issue with the New York giveaway. Cenat wanted Budden to show him some love, and the veteran rapper did just that. Needless to say, if you had any vested interest in Budden and Cenat's relationship, you are going to enjoy this update. Only time will tell whether or not these two ever link up for some in-person content.