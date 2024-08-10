Joe Budden Had One "Big Issue" With Kai Cenat For This Reason

Joe Budden says he otherwise doesn't have a problem with the streamer.

Joe Budden says that he doesn't have any problem with Kai Cenat, despite taking serious issue with the streamer's infamous New York City giveaway that resulted in an all-out riot, last year. He discussed his feelings on Cenat while speaking with Lil Yachty for a new interview, remarking that the giveaway offended him "as a New Yorker."

Budden began by claiming he doesn’t have an issue with Cenat. “Why would you think I have a problem with Kai?” he asked. “After all I’ve learned from us, you think I would turn around seven years later and do it again?” From there, he admitted that he does know where the narrative started. “That stunt he pulled on 14th Street, Union Square. That’s where it started for me… On a Friday on 14th Street, Union Square, New York City, that operates from Atlanta. Yes, I had a big issue with that as a New Yorker.”

Kai Cenat Hosts Giveaway In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: People gather around and cheer for Kai Cenat (C) as members of the NYPD respond to thousands of people gathered for a "giveaway" event announced by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square and the surrounding area on August 4, 2023, in New York City. Cenat, who announced on social media that he would be giving away video game consoles and other items, is reportedly in police custody after a crowd sparked disorder in the park leading to numerous arrests. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

When The Neighborhood Talk shared Budden's comments on Instagram, fans were highly critical of him. "He doesn’t like Kai Cenant because he’s jealous. Simple," one fan wrote. "The boy is in his 20’s making more money than his 40-year-old self." Another added: "This is when u really dont have an actual reason to dislike someone so u just grasping at anything cause WHATTT." Others pointed out that Cenat is from New York.

Joe Budden Speaks On Kai Cenat

Check out Budden's full comments on Cenat with Lil Yachty above.