Lil Pump Performs "Gucci Gang" During Grandmother's 90th Birthday

Lil Pump will always be remembered for "Gucci Gang." He's had bigger hits, and other viral moments throughout his career, but his breakout single remains his calling card. Case in point: Lil Pump decided to perform "Gucci Gang" during a recent family celebration. The rapper's grandmother was turning 90, and so he decided to celebrate the best way he knows how: a viral performance. Pump decided to put his grandmother center stage while he serenaded her with the aggressive sounds of his Soundcloud hit.

The footage of Lil Pump performing for a 90 year old woman is surreal enough on its own. The thing that pushes it over the top, though, is the way the footage is staged. Pump's grandmother is sitting at a table and looking around while the rapper scales said table with a microphone in hand. The rapper then drops his repetitive rhymes right next to her. And yes, you are correct in inferring that he doesn't have a shirt on while all this is going on. There's a bizarre logic to Lil Pump's decision. While "Gucci Gang" is not exactly grandma-friendly, there is a lyric that directly references her.

Lil Pump References His Grandma In The Lyrics

"My lean cost more than your rent, ooh (It do)," Lil Pump raps. "Your momma still live in a tent, yuh (Brr). Still slangin' dope in the 'jects, huh? (Yeah). Me and my grandma take meds, ooh (Huh?)." If Lil Pump had to perform a song for his grandma (and he really didn't have to), then "Gucci Gang" does in fact make a lot of sense. This viral birthday performance marks the first time in years that Lil Pump hasn't made the news for his political statements. The Florida rapper has become one of the most vocal Donald Trump fans in hip hop, to such an extent that he's called out other rappers for their anti-Trump stances.