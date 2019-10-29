hailie mathers
- Pop CultureHailie Mathers Net Worth 2023: What Is Eminem's Daughter Worth?Emerging out of Eminem's shadows is his daughter, Hailie Mathers, who has built her own empire outside of the rap world.By Jake Skudder
- GramEminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Announces "Just A Little Shady" PodcastThe rapper's fans want to know if he will make an appearance.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHailie Jade, Daughter Of Eminem, Posts Picture Kissing Boyfriend On InstagramHailie displays affection for her longtime boyfriend in new photos.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureHailie Scott & Alaina Mathers Support Dad Eminem During His Super Bowl 2022 Halftime ShowEminem made headlines after taking a knee during his performance of "Lose Yourself."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Looks Just Like Him In Makeup-Free TikTok VideoFans are pointing out how much Hailie Jade looks like her father Eminem after she posted a new makeup-free video.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureEminem’s Daughter Hailie Shares Rare Snap With BoyfriendHailie Jade Mathers shows off her boo.By Taya Coates
- GramEminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Pops Out In White Bikini As She Readies For SummerHailie Jade Mathers is all grown up.
By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureEminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Stuns In Fitted Jeans For New Mirror Selfie VideoThe daughter of the rap titan showed off her curves in a fitted pair of mom jeans. By Madusa S.
- MusicEminem Tells Mike Tyson About His Daughter HailieEminem was a guest on Mike Tyson's podcast, where he spoke about his 24-year-old daughter Hailie.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Appears To Respond To Manchester BarsEminem has always been controversial.By Alexander Cole
- GramEminem's Daughter Hailie Glistens On Birthday, Stays Silent On Nick Cannon DissHailie is unfazed.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureEminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Nails Ariana Grande Halloween CostumeHailie Mathers as Ariana Grande is solid.By Alex Zidel