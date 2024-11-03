Tyler The Creator Praises His Early Work & His Evolution While Reflecting On "CHROMAKOPIA"

Tyler's had a long way home, and is grateful for every moment.

Tyler The Creator's new album CHROMAKOPIA is the No. 1 album in the world right now by a lot of metrics, potentially nabbing the top spot on the Billboard 200. Moreover, he's celebrating that success with the fans and basking in the moment with gratitude and happiness. The Hawthorne native held various small shows since the LP's release, including a Brooklyn show on Saturday (November 2). While reflecting on his new project's massive success and on his fans' support, he spoke on how he still appreciates his early work despite the long, mature road home he's championed since those early Odd Future days.

"The number one album in the world right now, man," Tyler, The Creator expressed concerning CHROMAKOPIA. "Real growth, though. Real growth, bro. I'm not – Listen, I didn't pick this s**t up 'cause it was cute. I've been making music since before I had hair on my d**k, bro. I love this s**t, always have. I think n***as mix my humor up with, like, a lack of artistic integrity. You look at my early s**t, it was artistic integrity in everything. N***as was funny and goofy and trolling. But it had that artistic integrity. So to keep that, and for the s**t to just continue to do this, 13 years in my career, n***a, how amazing is that? So much gratitude sits under this hubris and this confidence and what they call arrogance. But I really put in the work. So everybody who listened to the album, again, thank you so much."

Tyler The Creator Thanks Fans During CHROMAKOPIA Show

Of course, the old T is still in there, even in ways that might trigger casual listeners. During another CHROMAKOPIA show in Boston this week, Tyler, The Creator mockingly called out "racist-a**" Swifties who brought up his old lyrics. "They gon' bring out the old me," he joked.