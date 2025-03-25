Playboi Carti's New Single "FOMDJ" Proves He's Dominating 2025

Playboi Carti made good on his promise. The rapper said he had more music to drop, and now its here for fans to unpack.

Playboi Carti set a hip hop record on Monday. He became the first rapper to have 31 songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in the same week. What did he do on Tuesday? Drop four more songs. The rapper who has spent years being memed for never dropping is now dropping an abundance of music. "FOMDJ" is one of the new songs dropped on MUSIC - SORRY 4 DA WAIT. And it may just be the best.

Playboi Carti continues to mine the warbly, unhinged rage rap sound he helped develop in the late 2010s. "FOMDJ" is not a blatant rehash, though. The instrumental is one of the hookiest on the entire album and Carti delivers one incoherent and catchy line after another. We defy you to make out all the lyrics that the rapper rattles off on first listen. You can't. But you can pick up on the vibe and the aggressive, nocturnal feel of "FOMDJ." Playboi Carti also dropped a music video for it, proving he knows this song is worth the time. It's early in 2025, but the rapper is already laying claim to be the MVP of the year.

Playboi Carti Continues To Drop Heat

Quotable Lyrics:

She wanna put on my chain, yeah, she wanna f*ck on my DJ
Let it go like a relay, f*ck her mouth, I don't do dates
All this money, I'm big paid, buy a Richard, a new Wraith
Oh yeah, give my opps they due dates

