Playboi Carti Might Become Third Artist Ever To Boast Insane Billboard Hot 100 Accomplishment

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 367 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti Third Artist Ever Billboard Hot 100 Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Playboi Carti is seen outside Louis Vuitton during the Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Now that Playboi Carti is back in the studio with A$AP Rocky, it seems like he won't slow down his commercial dominance.

Playboi Carti just unleashed a treasure trove of tracks with his long-awaited, highly successful new album MUSIC. Of course, with a 30-song behemoth like this, streaming dominance and huge numbers are par the course for such a massive artist right now. What's more is that this might put him in the history books for those concerned with commercial performance. The Atlanta creative might become one of three artists ever to chart all 30 songs from a project chart on the Billboard Hot 100, potentially joining Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen in this achievement. Never thought we would mention those three names in quick succession...

Jokes aside, it seems like Playboi Carti isn't done with his run. He recently hit the studio up with A$AP Rocky, his AWGE label boss and longtime OG who is working on a much-anticipated LP of his own in Don't Be Dumb. We don't know if this studio work will contribute to more Carti music down the line (his next record BABY BOI is allegedly in development...) or if it will land on the Harlem multi-hyphenate's upcoming effort. Either way, hopefully we're in for a treat.

Read More: Playboi Carti Receives Nice Sales Bump In Latest First-Week Projections Update

Playboi Carti & Kanye West

Speaking of artistic connections, though, it seems like King Vamp lost one of his most important and high-profile ones, or it's at least in critical jeopardy. During the latest flurry of Twitter rants from Kanye West about pretty much anything, he berated Playboi Carti for supposedly betraying him and also took aim at a whole lot of other friends and foes, whether that's Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Jay-Z, Future, or his ex wife Kim Kardashian. It's sad to see, but at the same time, it seems like the Opium superstar is happy to move on from this if Ye isn't playing nice.

In fact, this Kanye West and Playboi Carti issue even roped in the former's ex partner and mother of his son, Iggy Azalea. "It’s crazy how much I actually know about THAT man and the things I could say," she alleged concerning the Chicago MC. "But let’s keep it cute because I know who you send of the your penis pictures to and the weird fantasies you have/share with other men. Most of Hollywood does: it’s not a very well kept secret."

Read More: Anthony Fantano & "Pitchfork" Have Similar Issues In Their Reviews For Playboi Carti's "MUSIC"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
The Weeknd | After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Sao Paulo Music Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" Becomes First 2025 Album To Achieve This Astonishing Apple Music Feat 2.0K
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Playboi Carti Issues Stern Response To Kanye West's Antics 964
Rolling Loud California 2025 Music Playboi Carti Enters Rare Taylor Swift Territory With "MUSIC" Streaming Debut 1030
Playboi Carti First Week Sales Projections New Album MUSIC Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Receives Impressive First Week Sales Projections For New Album "MUSIC" 11.1K