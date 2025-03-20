Playboi Carti Might Become Third Artist Ever To Boast Insane Billboard Hot 100 Accomplishment

Playboi Carti just unleashed a treasure trove of tracks with his long-awaited, highly successful new album MUSIC. Of course, with a 30-song behemoth like this, streaming dominance and huge numbers are par the course for such a massive artist right now. What's more is that this might put him in the history books for those concerned with commercial performance. The Atlanta creative might become one of three artists ever to chart all 30 songs from a project chart on the Billboard Hot 100, potentially joining Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen in this achievement. Never thought we would mention those three names in quick succession...

Jokes aside, it seems like Playboi Carti isn't done with his run. He recently hit the studio up with A$AP Rocky, his AWGE label boss and longtime OG who is working on a much-anticipated LP of his own in Don't Be Dumb. We don't know if this studio work will contribute to more Carti music down the line (his next record BABY BOI is allegedly in development...) or if it will land on the Harlem multi-hyphenate's upcoming effort. Either way, hopefully we're in for a treat.

Playboi Carti & Kanye West

Speaking of artistic connections, though, it seems like King Vamp lost one of his most important and high-profile ones, or it's at least in critical jeopardy. During the latest flurry of Twitter rants from Kanye West about pretty much anything, he berated Playboi Carti for supposedly betraying him and also took aim at a whole lot of other friends and foes, whether that's Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Jay-Z, Future, or his ex wife Kim Kardashian. It's sad to see, but at the same time, it seems like the Opium superstar is happy to move on from this if Ye isn't playing nice.