Rihanna Shaded Love Songs And Fans Think She's Clowning Drake

Rihanna is not in a hurry to release new music. The pop superstar seems more than content to spend time with her children and promote her Fenty fashion line. She did some novel promotion on Monday, when she posted a video in anticipation of Valentine's Day. Rihanna frosted a cake while answering a couple questions about Valentine's Day and romance in general. One thing the singer cannot stand is love song tributes. Which had fans scrambling and speculating as to whether she intended to throw shade towards her former fling, Drake.

Rihanna shed light on the things she likes, which includes watching reality TV and staying home on Valentine's Day. When it comes to grand gestures like songs or tributes, however, the singer couldn't be more put off. How does she know? Well, she claims that she has had to deal with romantic songs in the past. "Ugh, please! Never make me a love song," Rihanna asserted. "That is corny. Trust me, I’ve seen it." She doesn't mention when she's seen it. But anybody with a passing knowledge of Rihanna and Drake's past know that the latter has written songs about her.

Rihanna Claims Love Songs About Her Are "Corny"

Rihanna and Drake have had a complicated relationship over the years. They've been romantically linked a few times. Drake basically proclaimed his love for the singer during the 2016 MTV Awards. The duo are also terrific on record together. Rihanna and Drake have scored huge hits like "What's My Name," "Take Care" and "Work" over the last decade and a half. Rihanna also contributed vocals to the fan favorite cut "Too Good" from Drake's Views. The two have drifted apart, however, and there does not seem to be any attempt to rectify things on either side.