Fivio Foreign Reportedly Released From Jail Over Gun Threat

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 342 Views
Fivio Foreign Released Jail Gun Threat Hip Hop News
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: American rapper Fivio Foreign performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Fivio Foreign received a time served and probation sentence following his January arrest for pulling a gun on a woman in New Jersey.

Fivio Foreign has release a few 2025 tracks such as "HELLO" with Kota The Friend, but most of his year took place behind bars. He went to prison in January for an alleged altercation in New Jersey on New Year's Day in which he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun over a parking dispute.

But according to TMZ and The Shade Room on Instagram, the New York rapper left jail on August 1. He received a time served and three-year probation sentence after 196 days of incarceration.

Fivio Foreign's lawyer Adam Lustberg revealed news of this January 18 arrest on five charges back in March. The charges included unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and two more charges.

However, Fivio Foreign's guilty plea to third-degree terroristic threats allowed him to avoid the aggravated assault and gun possession charges. As such, this lined up with what Lustberg already expected with this case. But we'll see if Fivio says anything else about it or if this storyline dies down. It hasn't stopped him from dropping music, so we'll see if more releases follow soon.

Fivio Foreign PlaqueBoyMax Beef

Before this legal trouble emerged, fans had more to say about Fivio Foreign's streamer beefs than anything else. You may remember a conflict with PlaqueBoyMax which stemmed from a livestream in which Max asked the Brooklyn drill MC and Lil Tjay to not smoke in the Airbnb.

Diss tracks, social media callouts, and a whole lot of unnecessary drama and debate followed. But like many other Internet narratives, it didn't take long to die down. Needless to say, we don't expect Fivio to collaborate with another streamer anytime soon.

At least this conviction is behind him now and he can return to his career in full. While we don't have any news about a future project or other next moves, that could change very quickly.

Meanwhile, we will see if there's anything left over from this legal situation to address or if Fivio Foreign can fully put it behind him. Probation can be tough to deal with, but this is still a win for him given the circumstances.

