Kota the Friend and Fivio Foreign are far from being similar, but the New York connection is too strong to deny "HELLO" from being a summer banger. This is their first collaboration, which also features Jae Lou and King Kota. The latter is the lead star's son, and he provides an adorable rap verse to open the single.
Despite being perfect for the car speakers, it's an uplifting and cheery track that exudes positivity. Fivio and Kota the Friend's chemistry is strong and that can partially be attributed to the latter's mutual respect for the drill savant.
In a press release, the Brooklyn spitter talked about why he feels so strongly towards "HELLO" and how he admires Foreign. "It made sense. We're both from Brooklyn, and I think the contrast in our styles makes the song that much more interesting," Kota began.
"I'm hoping Fivio gets out soon so he can get back on his grind and keep making music. Brooklyn needs that," he added.
For those who don't know, the "Off The Grid" star has been in jail since January after making terroristic threats on New Year's Day. He pleaded guilty to said threats of the third degree and is expected to receive his sentence in August.
But as for Kota, this is now the third single he's put out since mid-April. He got things started with the infectious cut "MICHIGAN," which featured Big Sean. Then, in May, he put out "Cozy Girls" with Liana Banks.
Those two tracks and "HELLO" are cuts from his EVEN exclusive project, No Rap on Sunday. Kota shared it there in March. But DSP users will be able to hear it in full later this month or in early July.