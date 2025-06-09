Kota the Friend Shares Another Standout Collaboration In "HELLO" Featuring Fivio Foreign & More

BY Zachary Horvath 243 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kota-the-friend kota-the-friend
Kota the Friend has been on a heater these last two months and this surprising but strong collab with Fivio Foreign keeps the streak going.

Kota the Friend and Fivio Foreign are far from being similar, but the New York connection is too strong to deny "HELLO" from being a summer banger. This is their first collaboration, which also features Jae Lou and King Kota. The latter is the lead star's son, and he provides an adorable rap verse to open the single.

Despite being perfect for the car speakers, it's an uplifting and cheery track that exudes positivity. Fivio and Kota the Friend's chemistry is strong and that can partially be attributed to the latter's mutual respect for the drill savant.

In a press release, the Brooklyn spitter talked about why he feels so strongly towards "HELLO" and how he admires Foreign. "It made sense. We're both from Brooklyn, and I think the contrast in our styles makes the song that much more interesting," Kota began.

"I'm hoping Fivio gets out soon so he can get back on his grind and keep making music. Brooklyn needs that," he added.

For those who don't know, the "Off The Grid" star has been in jail since January after making terroristic threats on New Year's Day. He pleaded guilty to said threats of the third degree and is expected to receive his sentence in August.  

But as for Kota, this is now the third single he's put out since mid-April. He got things started with the infectious cut "MICHIGAN," which featured Big Sean. Then, in May, he put out "Cozy Girls" with Liana Banks.

Those two tracks and "HELLO" are cuts from his EVEN exclusive project, No Rap on Sunday. Kota shared it there in March. But DSP users will be able to hear it in full later this month or in early July.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "Grand National" Tour: Every Record He Broke

Kota the Friend, Fivio Foreign, Jae Lou, & King Kota "HELLO"

Read More: Summer Roadtrip Playlist: Black Music Month Edition

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
kota-the-friend Songs Kota the Friend & Big Sean Are As Cold As "MICHIGAN" On Their Bold Collaboration 4.3K
Songs KOTA The Friend Drops Celebratory Track "Backyard" 2.7K
Screen Shot 2023-01-21 at 8.38.21 AM Mixtapes Kota The Friend Delivers 10 Tracks On "Lyrics To GO, Vol. 4" 1.5K
News Kota The Friend Effortlessly Flows In His HNHH Freestyle Session 2.7K